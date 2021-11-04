Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Release Gravely Ill Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Zhang Zhan, an activist who criticized the Chinese government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and is being held in a Shanghai prison.  © Private/Twitter (New York) – Chinese authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Zhang Zhan, an activist wrongfully imprisoned for reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan in early 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Her family says she is in desperate need of medical care. Zhang, 38, has been on multiple hunger strikes since being detained in May 2020. She was hospitalized for 11 days in August…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A 150-year-old note from Charles Darwin is inspiring a change in the way forests are planted
~ Metaverse: how Facebook rebrand reflects a dangerous trend in growing power of tech monopolies
~ Are you a distressed student? Here's how therapy dogs can help
~ Vital Signs: Borrowing from King Solomon, economists are getting closer to working out how good leaders can make good decisions
~ Clouds in a new light: rejected satellite data gives a fresh view of our floating companions
~ Students are told not to use Wikipedia for research. But it's a trustworthy source
~ Friday essay: will the perfect men's dress ever exist – and would men wear it?
~ Why the Taliban must be held accountable for past atrocities
~ International Investigation Needed into Abuses in Ethiopia
~ South Africa’s power utility Eskom: how does it stack up in the pollution stakes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter