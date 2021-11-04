Tolerance.ca
Metaverse: how Facebook rebrand reflects a dangerous trend in growing power of tech monopolies

By Peter Bloom, Professor of Management, University of Essex
Corporate rebranding is fundamental to the spread of metacapitalism which uses increasingly sophisticated technology to shape, exploit and profit from human interaction.


© The Conversation -


