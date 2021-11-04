Clouds in a new light: rejected satellite data gives a fresh view of our floating companions
By Grayson Cooke, Associate Professor, Chair of Creative Arts, Southern Cross University
Christian Jakob, Professor in Atmospheric Science, Monash University
Dugal McKinnon, Associate Professor, Composition and Sonic Arts, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Clouds are central players in climate change, and ‘Path 99’ reveals them in a new light using data discarded by scientists.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 4, 2021