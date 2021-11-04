Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: will the perfect men's dress ever exist – and would men wear it?

By Lydia Edwards, Fashion historian, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
More famous men are wearing dresses, harking back to ancient times, when androgynous clothing was the norm. But for male dresses to truly take off they might need a style separate to women’s.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A 150-year-old note from Charles Darwin is inspiring a change in the way forests are planted
~ Metaverse: how Facebook rebrand reflects a dangerous trend in growing power of tech monopolies
~ Are you a distressed student? Here's how therapy dogs can help
~ Vital Signs: Borrowing from King Solomon, economists are getting closer to working out how good leaders can make good decisions
~ Clouds in a new light: rejected satellite data gives a fresh view of our floating companions
~ Students are told not to use Wikipedia for research. But it's a trustworthy source
~ Why the Taliban must be held accountable for past atrocities
~ International Investigation Needed into Abuses in Ethiopia
~ South Africa’s power utility Eskom: how does it stack up in the pollution stakes?
~ What if we treat homelessness like a pandemic?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter