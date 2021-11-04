Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Investigation Needed into Abuses in Ethiopia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ethiopians wait for food distribution in a small town north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 7, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ben Curtis © 2021 AP Photo/Ben Curtis On Wednesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission released a much-anticipated joint report into abuses committed in the first nine months of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. It finds evidence of serious abuses, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. These abuses include…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ South Africa’s power utility Eskom: how does it stack up in the pollution stakes?
~ What if we treat homelessness like a pandemic?
~ Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold
~ Why the handling of a false South African news report about 10 babies has set off alarm bells
~ Another problem with daylight saving time: It raises your risk of hitting deer on the road
~ Sudan: how strong is the civilian opposition to the military coup?
~ Artificial intelligence is getting better at writing, and universities should worry about plagiarism
~ HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer cases by almost 90% – but one in ten girls still haven’t been vaccinated
~ Metaverse: five things to know – and what it could mean for you
~ South Africa's ANC dips below 50%. But opposition parties fail to pick up the slack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter