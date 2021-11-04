HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer cases by almost 90% – but one in ten girls still haven’t been vaccinated
By Carol Dezateux, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Health Data Science, Queen Mary University of London
Helen Bedford, Professor of Children's Health, UCL
Nicola Firman, PhD Researcher, Health Data Science, Queen Mary University of London
A vaccine to protect against human papillomavirus (HPV) has been found to cut cases of cervical cancer by nearly 90%, according to a recent study published in The Lancet.
Cervical cancer, which can be caused by HPV, is one of the few cancers that can be prevented by a vaccine. This is why the HPV vaccination programme was introduced in UK schools in 2008, offered to girls aged 12-13. The programme has been extremely…
© The Conversation
