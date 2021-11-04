Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer cases by almost 90% – but one in ten girls still haven’t been vaccinated

By Carol Dezateux, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Health Data Science, Queen Mary University of London
Helen Bedford, Professor of Children's Health, UCL
Nicola Firman, PhD Researcher, Health Data Science, Queen Mary University of London
A vaccine to protect against human papillomavirus (HPV) has been found to cut cases of cervical cancer by nearly 90%, according to a recent study published in The Lancet.

Cervical cancer, which can be caused by HPV, is one of the few cancers that can be prevented by a vaccine. This is why the HPV vaccination programme was introduced in UK schools in 2008, offered to girls aged 12-13. The programme has been extremely…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


