Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT migrants in South Africa: religion can be a blessing, and a curse

By John Marnell, Doctoral Researcher at the African Centre for Migration & Society (ACMS), University of the Witwatersrand
The author set out to understand how the faith of displaced LGBT people in South Africa has evolved over time, and how religion has shaped their experiences of displacement.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


