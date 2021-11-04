Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How religion helped African migrants during a risky Atlantic crossing

By Nicolas Parent, PhD Candidate, McGill University
In April 2018, a catamaran captained by two Brazilian smugglers left São Vicente, Cape Verde, setting its course across the Atlantic Ocean, towards the coast of Brazil. Twenty-five West African men were on board. They were all leaving their home countries, going on this risky journey to take their chances for a better life on a new continent.

Before their departure, the group was briefed that the journey would last for 21 days. They were told to pack enough food, water and supplies to survive. But 18 days into the journey, their boat’s engine developed a fault and they were stuck at…


