The seven steps South Africa is taking to get it closer to eliminating malaria
By Jaishree Raman, Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Shüné Oliver, medical scientist , National Institute for Communicable Diseases
The South African Malaria Control Programme is one of the few on the continent that is entirely funded by government. The stable source of funding has allowed for steady malaria control interventions.
- Thursday, November 4, 2021