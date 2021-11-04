Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your smile's cosmic history: we discovered the origin of fluoride in early galaxies

By James Geach, Professor of Astrophysics and Royal Society University Research Fellow, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Look at the ingredients on a tube of toothpaste and you will probably read something like “contains sodium fluoride”. Fluoride, as you probably know, is important for healthy teeth. It strengthens enamel, the hard, protective layer around a tooth, and so helps prevent cavities.

You may not think too deeply about toothpaste. But like all things on Earth, from the majestic to the mundane, fluoride - and the story of a smile - has a cosmic origin. Now, my colleagues and I have published…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa’s power utility Eskom: how does it stack up in the pollution stakes?
~ What if we treat homelessness like a pandemic?
~ Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold
~ Why the handling of a false South African news report about 10 babies has set off alarm bells
~ Another problem with daylight saving time: It raises your risk of hitting deer on the road
~ Sudan: how strong is the civilian opposition to the military coup?
~ Artificial intelligence is getting better at writing, and universities should worry about plagiarism
~ HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer cases by almost 90% – but one in ten girls still haven’t been vaccinated
~ Metaverse: five things to know – and what it could mean for you
~ South Africa's ANC dips below 50%. But opposition parties fail to pick up the slack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter