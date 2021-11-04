Tolerance.ca
Prisoner gives testimony at Guantánamo trial

The trial of US citizen Majid Khan, who was a letter carrier for al-Qaeda in Pakistan, began at the illegal US Navy base at Guantánamo [1]. On that occasion, he testified about the treatment to which he was subjected since his illegal kidnapping in Pakistan in March 2003. This is the first time that a US military court got to hear a testimony of this nature. All of the reported acts were committed by US officials. Majid Khan described, in particular, how he was suspended naked from a (...)


