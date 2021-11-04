Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 131: The Ethiopian and Tigrayan conflict one year on

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Share this article
The conflict between Ethiopia and its northern region of Tigray has been going on for a year. The power struggle has created many refugees and caused loss of life and hunger. It has also affected health, water and sanitation systems.

The blockade inflicted by Ethiopia on Tigray means essential humanitarian supplies cannot reach civilians. This is a violation of international human rights and law, because whatever the disputes are between the different authorities,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: If the government is re-elected it may be in spite of Scott Morrison rather than because of him
~ I've created human-style eyes for robots – with some inspiration from Jabba the Hutt
~ Tigray: the devastating toll of Ethiopia's vicious year of war – podcast
~ Pasha 130: The Ethiopia and Tigray conflict is worsening hunger in the region
~ Why voters rejected plans to replace the Minneapolis Police Department – and what's next for policing reform
~ Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?
~ Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' joins a long line of horror that plays with Catholic beliefs
~ What American schools can learn from other countries about civic disagreement
~ Few foundations give groups they support decision-making power on funding priorities
~ Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter