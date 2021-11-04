Tolerance.ca
RSF unveils nominees for 2021 Press Freedom Awards

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is unveiling the nominees for the 2021 RSF Press Freedom Awards, which will be awarded on 18 November. Journalists and media outlets from 11 countries have been nominated for the awards that will be given in three categories – journalistic courage, impact and independence.


