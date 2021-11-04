Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Zhang Gaoli sexual assault scandal: Political power struggle or #Metoo?

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
"It reveals the real life of Chinese top leaders and lets people have a glimpse of their hypocrisy, corrupted lifestyles, excessive power abuse and fear underneath their moralistic masks."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The last squawk? Alan Jones finally seems to have nowhere to go
~ Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award
~ The endangered condor surprised researchers by producing fatherless chicks. Could 'virgin birth' rescue the species?
~ When missing children return: how can we avoid adding to Cleo Smith's trauma?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Blocking Female Aid Workers
~ UN Should Create New Yemen War-Crimes Investigation
~ A new ministry sets out to improve services and accessibility for New Zealanders living with disabilities
~ Venezuela: ICC Investigation Opens
~ Eternals is something entirely new for Marvel – and entirely ancient in its origins
~ Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter