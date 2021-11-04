Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The endangered condor surprised researchers by producing fatherless chicks. Could 'virgin birth' rescue the species?

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
Researchers were surprised to find two female condors had managed to hatch chicks that had no fathers. But virgin birth does not seem to produce healthy birds that could strengthen the population.


© The Conversation -


