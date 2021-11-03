Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eternals is something entirely new for Marvel – and entirely ancient in its origins

By Louise Pryke, Honorary Research Associate, University of Sydney
Share this article
There are many nods to Mesopotamian myth in Marvel’s Eternals. The character of Gilgamesh is the first ancient Near Eastern hero with a leading role in a Marvel film.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows
~ Recruiting more mental health workers won't stop suicides. Preventing child abuse and neglect will
~ More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action
~ France Should End Abusive Policies Toward Migrants
~ Not all women who freeze their eggs want to have children
~ Public acceptance of sin taxes on sugar or fat not dependent on evidence
~ COP26 deforestation deal key to slowing climate change, but Canada must tackle issues of carbon accounting and industry
~ The Fed tapers its support for bond markets and the economy – 5 questions answered about what that means
~ Why climate change poses a threat to central banks
~ Why the fate of our planet's environment depends on the state of its soil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter