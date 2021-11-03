Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France Should End Abusive Policies Toward Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers patrol near a migrant camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Christophe Ena Three weeks after French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin dismissed a Human Rights Watch report on police abuse against migrants in northern France as “lies,” national officials are beginning to change their tone. Didier Leschi, head of the French immigration and integration office, acknowledged this week that authorities’ policy toward migrants has been “incoherent” and problematic. As part of an ineffectual policy aimed at deterring long-term…


© Human Rights Watch -


