Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why climate change poses a threat to central banks

By Osman Ouattara, Reader in Development Economics, University of Manchester
Share this article
Ahead of a day of talks on climate finance at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, the former Bank of England governor Mark Carney announced the launch of a coalition of financial companies committed to hitting net zero by 2050. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero says it is made up of more than 450 different banks, asset managers and insurers and represents up to $150 trillion in assets.

It is notable that this coalition of private sector firms is headed by Carney, a former…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the fate of our planet's environment depends on the state of its soil
~ New Brunswick ban on land acknowledgements is a deathblow to nation-to-nation relationships
~ Climate change is a justice issue – these 6 charts show why
~ 'Just say no' doesn't work for teen sex and drug use, so why rely on it for young driver education?
~ Artists are not at the negotiating table at COP26 but art is everywhere. What can they accomplish through their work?
~ Health care contributes 7% to Australia's carbon emissions – but health is missing from our COP26 plan
~ Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water
~ Our top 1% of income earners is an increasingly entrenched elite
~ Voter ID is a bad idea. Here's why
~ It's time for Anthony Albanese to get angry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter