Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the fate of our planet's environment depends on the state of its soil

By Duncan Cameron, Professor of Plant and Soil Biology, University of Sheffield
Share this article
In 1937, Franklin Roosevelt, then president of the US, wrote to state governors in the wake of the “dust bowl” catastrophe, where drought across the Southern Plains led to catastrophic famine and dust storms. “The nation that destroys its soils destroys itself,” he wrote, highlighting what remains a fundamental truth: that the state of the Earth’s soil is a vital indicator of the planet’s health.

As a society, we do not place


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why climate change poses a threat to central banks
~ New Brunswick ban on land acknowledgements is a deathblow to nation-to-nation relationships
~ Climate change is a justice issue – these 6 charts show why
~ 'Just say no' doesn't work for teen sex and drug use, so why rely on it for young driver education?
~ Artists are not at the negotiating table at COP26 but art is everywhere. What can they accomplish through their work?
~ Health care contributes 7% to Australia's carbon emissions – but health is missing from our COP26 plan
~ Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water
~ Our top 1% of income earners is an increasingly entrenched elite
~ Voter ID is a bad idea. Here's why
~ It's time for Anthony Albanese to get angry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter