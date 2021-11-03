Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artists are not at the negotiating table at COP26 but art is everywhere. What can they accomplish through their work?

By Christiaan De Beukelaer, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Eloise Jane Breskvar, Tutor, The University of Melbourne
Peter Christoff, Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor, Melbourne Climate Futures initiative, The University of Melbourne
Artists do more than tell us there’s a problem. They can add nuance to the complex web of interconnected issues we face and tell stories about loss, possibility and transformation.


© The Conversation -


