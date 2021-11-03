Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP26 States Should Agree to Cut Military Emissions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Chinese special warfare equipment unit participates in celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, October 1, 2019. © 2019 Imaginechina via AP Images The armies, navies, and air forces of the world are significant greenhouse gas emitters and contribute to the climate crisis taking a growing toll on the lives, health, and livelihoods of people globally. With all eyes on Glasgow this week as world leaders gather for the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26), global pressure is building on countries to mitigate the substantial…


