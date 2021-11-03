Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: how an unpopular government is struggling to manage the COVID crisis

By Félix Krawatzek, Senior Researcher at the Centre for East European and International Studies and Associate Member of Nuffield College, University of Oxford
Gwendolyn Sasse, Director, Centre of East European and International Studies (ZOiS) and Senior Research Fellow, Nuffield College, University of Oxford
New data shows how public disaffection with the regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, is affecting the country’s attempts to fight COVID.


© The Conversation -


