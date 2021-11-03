Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A hitman's confessions expose brutality of white supremacists who served apartheid

By Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
A secret plan to destabilise the new democratic government reveals the failed ambitions of the apartheid state security apparatus and confirms what is known about the brutality of the period.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COP26 States Should Agree to Cut Military Emissions
~ A dangerous parasite could be used to treat cancer – new research in mice
~ Why pollution is as much about colonialism as chemicals — Don't Call Me Resilient transcript EP 11
~ Why pollution is as much about colonialism as chemicals — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 11
~ Belarus: how an unpopular government is struggling to manage the COVID crisis
~ How Ontario can rethink its election spending law to ensure fairness, equality
~ China's tech and finance crackdown is a challenge to western ideas that cuts across developing world
~ Study shows the power of networking in alleviating hardship during COVID-19
~ Too many neurodiverse children don't have a full diagnosis – here's why
~ Sipho Hotstix Mabuse: a South African legend whose music spans generations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter