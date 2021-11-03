Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil signs agreement to halt deforestation – but Bolsonaro cannot be trusted

By Marcus Gomes, Lecturer in Organisation Studies and Sustainability, Cardiff University
George Ferns, Lecturer in Organization Studies and Sustainability, Cardiff University
Share this article
On the second day of COP26 – the UN climate negotiations in Glasgow – the world celebrated an announcement made by leaders from 124 countries. In the Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, world leaders boldly pledged “to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development”.

But amid praise for this declaration, there is also serious doubt whether major signatories can deliver on its ambitious promises. In particular, all eyes are…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COP26 States Should Agree to Cut Military Emissions
~ A dangerous parasite could be used to treat cancer – new research in mice
~ Why pollution is as much about colonialism as chemicals — Don't Call Me Resilient transcript EP 11
~ Why pollution is as much about colonialism as chemicals — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 11
~ Belarus: how an unpopular government is struggling to manage the COVID crisis
~ How Ontario can rethink its election spending law to ensure fairness, equality
~ China's tech and finance crackdown is a challenge to western ideas that cuts across developing world
~ Study shows the power of networking in alleviating hardship during COVID-19
~ A hitman's confessions expose brutality of white supremacists who served apartheid
~ Too many neurodiverse children don't have a full diagnosis – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter