Human Rights Observatory

The best of both worlds? Guyana wants to be a low-carbon oil producer

By Guest Contributor
The South American nation believes it is time to make its citizens rich, and thinks it can do so while keeping the forests intact and pursuing a prolific oil industry.


© Global Voices -


