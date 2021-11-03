Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 priorities could deliver energy breakthroughs at the Glasgow climate summit – there's progress on some of them already

By Dolf Gielen, Director for Technology and Innovation at the International Renewable Energy Agency and Payne Institute Fellow, Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Share this article
Much of the news coming out of the U.N. climate conference has focused on the spectacle, and how countries’ pledges aren’t on track to prevent dangerous climate change. But behind the scenes, there is reason for hope.

In many countries, the energy transition is already underway as falling costs make renewable energy ubiquitous and more affordable…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Scott Morrison's trip blown up by French grenade
~ View from The Hill: A battered Scott Morrison proclaims it's time to 'move on'
~ Why vaccine doses differ for babies, kids, teens and adults – an immunologist explains how your immune system changes as you mature
~ How creative industries could boost the economies of small islands crippled by COVID
~ Q&A: is the common cold really much worse this year?
~ How children are being targeted with hidden ads on social media
~ Veterans Day: How crosses and mementos help these Marines remember fallen comrades
~ What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain
~ Small-town Pride celebrations emerge -- and show that LGBTQ life in America is flourishing outside of cities
~ Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter