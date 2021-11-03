Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Scott Morrison's trip blown up by French grenade

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Scott Morrison’s trip to the G20 summit in Rome and COP26 in Glasgow, from which he returns early Thursday, was overshadowed by the drama of French President Emmanuel Macron declaring the PM a liar, arising from the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the French submarine contract.

