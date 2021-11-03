Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why vaccine doses differ for babies, kids, teens and adults – an immunologist explains how your immune system changes as you mature

By Brian Peppers, Assistant Professor of Pediatric and Adult Allergy/Immunology, West Virginia University
First CDC signed off on a COVID-19 vaccine for adults, then teens. Now US children ages 5 to 11 are officially eligible for shots. Here’s the science on why each group needs to be considered separately.


© The Conversation -


