Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Veterans Day: How crosses and mementos help these Marines remember fallen comrades

By Katrina Finkelstein, PhD Student, University of Tennessee
Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
On Veterans Day, people across America will thank veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service.

But many members of the public don’t have a clear understanding of what service means to people in the military. How do they honor their own? What kind of spaces and activities help them reflect and remember – beyond one day a year?

We are cultural geographers who study how people’s emotions and connections with the past are represented…


© The Conversation -


