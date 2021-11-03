Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small-town Pride celebrations emerge -- and show that LGBTQ life in America is flourishing outside of cities

By Beck Banks, Communication and Media Studies Doctoral Candidate, University of Oregon
LGBTQ life in popular media and conventional thinking is usually portrayed as happening only in major metro areas. Recent Pride events in rural America tell a different story of inclusion.


