Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health

By Deborah Kochevar, Professor of Comparative Pathobiology and Dean Emerita, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine; Senior Fellow, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Guilherme Werneck, Professor of Epidemiology, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
How can nations prevent more pandemics like COVID-19? One priority is reducing the risk of diseases’ jumping from animals to humans. And that means understanding how human actions fuel that risk.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


