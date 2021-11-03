Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health
By Deborah Kochevar, Professor of Comparative Pathobiology and Dean Emerita, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine; Senior Fellow, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Guilherme Werneck, Professor of Epidemiology, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
How can nations prevent more pandemics like COVID-19? One priority is reducing the risk of diseases’ jumping from animals to humans. And that means understanding how human actions fuel that risk.
- Wednesday, November 3rd 2021