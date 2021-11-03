Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a dangerous parasite could be used to treat cancer – new research in mice

By Hany Elsheikha, Associate Professor of Parasitology, University of Nottingham
Share this article
A parasite commonly found in cats’ faeces might one day help treat cancer. My colleagues and I have discovered that the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis – a condition that can be harmful to pregnant women and those with a suppressed immune system – might be useful at destroying cancer tumours. At least, that’s what our study in mice suggests.

For many years now, researchers have been looking at how they can use the body’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Scott Morrison's trip blown up by French grenade
~ View from The Hill: A battered Scott Morrison proclaims it's time to 'move on'
~ Why vaccine doses differ for babies, kids, teens and adults – an immunologist explains how your immune system changes as you mature
~ How creative industries could boost the economies of small islands crippled by COVID
~ Q&A: is the common cold really much worse this year?
~ How children are being targeted with hidden ads on social media
~ Veterans Day: How crosses and mementos help these Marines remember fallen comrades
~ What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain
~ Small-town Pride celebrations emerge -- and show that LGBTQ life in America is flourishing outside of cities
~ Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter