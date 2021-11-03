Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forensic science is unlocking the mysteries of fatal lightning strikes

By Patrick Randolph-Quinney, Associate Professor of Forensic Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Nicholas Bacci, Lecturer, School of Anatomical Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
Tanya Nadine Augustine, Senior Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Lightning is one of the most powerful sources of energy in the natural environment. As anyone who has spent time in Johannesburg during the South African summer will attest, there is nothing as spectacular as a Highveld thunderstorm at the end of a long, hot day: the scent of petrichor, torrents of cooling rain, booms of thunder and great spears of lightning across the sky.

These storms are awe inspiring – but also dangerous to people, animals and the built environment.…


© The Conversation -


