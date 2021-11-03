Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: RSF urges for release of Covid-19 reporter who faces impending death

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for the immediate release of Chinese Covid-19 journalist Zhang Zhan, whose health is rapidly deteriorating due to a partial hunger strike and who faces impending death if maintained in detention. Zhang Zhan, a Chinese journalist who covered the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, was sentenced to four years in prison for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ b


