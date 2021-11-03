Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Asylum Seekers, Refugees Need Crisis Response

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image After Libyan armed groups on October 1, 2021, destroyed shelters and detained thousands of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees camped in front of a shuttered facility managed by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)  in Tripoli, waiting for humanitarian aid and evacuations.  © 2021 AP Photo/Yousef Murad (Amman) – More than 2,000 African asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants camping since early October 2021 in precarious conditions in front of a shuttered United Nations facility are in dire need of shelter, food, and medical treatment, Human Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Alternatives to Immigration Detention
~ Thailand: Police Torture Political Activists
~ Satellite Data Raise Fears Myanmar’s Army Setting Towns Ablaze
~ The fake "military coup" in Sudan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How to stop fixating on the daily COVID numbers
~ COP26: global deforestation deal will fail if countries like Australia don't lift their game on land clearing
~ With the 95-year-old queen told to rest, the question arises: what would life be like without her?
~ NZ's government plans to switch to a circular economy to cut waste and emissions, but it's going around in the wrong circles
~ Specks of dust on the microscope slide? No, we are looking at the building blocks of our genome
~ COP26: Don’t Be Fooled by Bolsonaro’s Pledges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter