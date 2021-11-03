Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alternatives to Immigration Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Pilot programs testing alternatives to immigration detention in several countries, including the United States, offer governments models for more humane and rights-respecting approaches, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 94-page report “Dismantling Detention: International Alternatives to Detaining Immigrants,” examines alternatives to detention in six countries: Bulgaria, Cyprus, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. Human Rights Watch found that alternatives to detention such as case management services, can effectively address government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Libya: Asylum Seekers, Refugees Need Crisis Response
~ Thailand: Police Torture Political Activists
~ Satellite Data Raise Fears Myanmar’s Army Setting Towns Ablaze
~ The fake "military coup" in Sudan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How to stop fixating on the daily COVID numbers
~ COP26: global deforestation deal will fail if countries like Australia don't lift their game on land clearing
~ With the 95-year-old queen told to rest, the question arises: what would life be like without her?
~ NZ's government plans to switch to a circular economy to cut waste and emissions, but it's going around in the wrong circles
~ Specks of dust on the microscope slide? No, we are looking at the building blocks of our genome
~ COP26: Don’t Be Fooled by Bolsonaro’s Pledges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter