COP26: global deforestation deal will fail if countries like Australia don't lift their game on land clearing

By Kate Dooley, Research Fellow, Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne
What really matters is domestic policy; if countries don’t change what they’re doing at home to bring fossil fuels emissions to zero and restore degraded lands, such declarations are meaningless.


© The Conversation


