Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Police Torture Political Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police officers disperse protesters in front of Din Daeng police station in Bangkok, Thailand on October 29, 2021, during a memorial for Warit Somnoi, a 15-year-old demonstrator shot in September 2021. © 2021 Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Image/Sipa USA via AP Images (New York) – The Thai authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the alleged police torture of two pro-democracy activists in Bangkok and hold those responsible to account, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 29, 2021, at about 6 p.m., police arrested Attasith Nussa, 35, and Weeraphap Wongsaman,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Libya: Asylum Seekers, Refugees Need Crisis Response
~ Alternatives to Immigration Detention
~ Satellite Data Raise Fears Myanmar’s Army Setting Towns Ablaze
~ The fake "military coup" in Sudan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How to stop fixating on the daily COVID numbers
~ COP26: global deforestation deal will fail if countries like Australia don't lift their game on land clearing
~ With the 95-year-old queen told to rest, the question arises: what would life be like without her?
~ NZ's government plans to switch to a circular economy to cut waste and emissions, but it's going around in the wrong circles
~ Specks of dust on the microscope slide? No, we are looking at the building blocks of our genome
~ COP26: Don’t Be Fooled by Bolsonaro’s Pledges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter