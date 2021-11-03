Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Satellite Data Raise Fears Myanmar’s Army Setting Towns Ablaze

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A screenshot of thermal anomaly data showing fire activity in Thantlang town, Chin State, Myanmar on October 29, 2021.  © 2021 VIIRS New satellite data analyzed by Human Rights Watch corroborates images and videos streaming out of Myanmar’s Chin State showing towns once again on fire. Human Rights Watch reviewed thermal anomaly data collected by an environmental satellite sensor (VIIRS) that detected the presence of multiple active fires in Thantlang town in Chin State in northwestern Myanmar. The thermal anomalies were detected for the first time on October 29 at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


