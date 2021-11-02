Tolerance.ca
Specks of dust on the microscope slide? No, we are looking at the building blocks of our genome

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
If you look at cells from a human or other mammal under a microscope, you’ll see big fat molecular complexes called chromosomes that contain our DNA. If the cells are from a bird or reptile, you’ll see a few of these chunky chromosomes but also a flotilla of tiny specks that look like broken-down pieces of chromosomes or even specks of dust.

Those specks turned out to be tiny chromosomes, but their significance has been a mystery for decades. I assembled a talented team of young genome scientists to show that these…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


