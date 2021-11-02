Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: Don’t Be Fooled by Bolsonaro’s Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fires near Novo Progresso, Brazil on August 23, 2020, burned land deforested by cattle farmers. © 2020 Andre Penner/AP Images A previous version of this news release was published in Portuguese on November 1. This version has been updated. (Sao Paulo) – Brazil’s climate commitments and policies fall far short of what is needed to address the environmental and human rights crisis in the Amazon rainforest, Human Rights Watch said today. Brazil’s delegation arrived in Glasgow for the global summit on climate change with a national climate action plan that is less ambitious…


