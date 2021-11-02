Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Remarks by Joe Biden at the COP26 Leaders Statement, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Ladies and gentlemen, to state the obvious, we meet with the eyes of history upon us and the profound questions before us. It's simple: Will we act? Will we do what is necessary? Will we seize the enormous opportunity before us? Or will we condemn future generations to suffer? This is the decade that will determine the answer. This decade. The science is clear: We only have a brief window left before us to raise our ambitions and to raise — to meet the task that's rapidly narrowing. (...)


