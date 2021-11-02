'Playground politics’ are anything but: For health's sake, Ontario students need better schoolyards
By Kelly Gallagher-Mackay, Assistant Professor of Law and Society, Wilfrid Laurier University
Christine Corso, PhD Candidate in Educational Leadership and Policy, University of Toronto
Problems include no fields, no courts for games, no playgrounds, no bike racks and no traffic-calming surrounding the school. Bringing in minimum standards is important.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 2nd 2021