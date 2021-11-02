Warmer, wetter, wilder: 38 million people in the Great Lakes region are threatened by climate change
By John Hartig, Visiting Scholar, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, University of Windsor
Patrícia Galvão Ferreira, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Windsor
Robert Michael McKay, Executive Director and Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, University of Windsor
Shoreline communities are already faltering under the weight of billions of dollars in damages — and worrying that climate change will continue to make things even worse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 2nd 2021