Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Second-generation Central Americans in Toronto are dealing with historic trauma from civil war and migration

By Juan Carlos Jimenez, PhD Student, Human Geography, University of Toronto
Share this article
After seven years of community-based research with people who immigrated as children and adolescents (called 1.5-generation immigrants) and second-generation Central Americans in Canada, something I see repeatedly come up is the impact of past violence on people whose families lived through the civil war and migration. This is historic trauma.

Historic trauma can be defined…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How clean energy innovation, a methane pledge and getting China and India on board for net-zero can deliver progress at COP26
~ Heading the ball is linked to cognitive impairment in retired professional footballers: new research
~ What the 100 nonprofits that raised the most money in 2020 indicate about charity today
~ Warmer, wetter, wilder: 38 million people in the Great Lakes region are threatened by climate change
~ Deforestation: why COP26 agreement will struggle to reverse global forest loss by 2030
~ COP26: what would the world be like at 3°C of warming and how would it be different from 1.5°C?
~ Five ways to help your pets cope with fireworks
~ Women are more competitive when they’re given an option to share winnings – a research finding that may help close the gender pay gap
~ COP26: a global methane pledge is great – but only if it doesn't distract us from CO₂ cuts
~ The COVID-19 pandemic increased eating disorders among young people – but the signs aren't what parents might expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter