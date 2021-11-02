Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deforestation: why COP26 agreement will struggle to reverse global forest loss by 2030

By Julia P G Jones, Professor of Conservation Science, Bangor University
Share this article
More than 100 world leaders meeting at COP26 – the UN climate summit in Glasgow – have committed to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

The countries that have signed the agreement contain 85% of the world’s forests. The announcement includes £14 billion (US$19.2 billion) of public and private funds for conservation efforts. In addition, 28 countries have committed to ensuring trade in globally…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How clean energy innovation, a methane pledge and getting China and India on board for net-zero can deliver progress at COP26
~ Heading the ball is linked to cognitive impairment in retired professional footballers: new research
~ What the 100 nonprofits that raised the most money in 2020 indicate about charity today
~ Warmer, wetter, wilder: 38 million people in the Great Lakes region are threatened by climate change
~ Second-generation Central Americans in Toronto are dealing with historic trauma from civil war and migration
~ COP26: what would the world be like at 3°C of warming and how would it be different from 1.5°C?
~ Five ways to help your pets cope with fireworks
~ Women are more competitive when they’re given an option to share winnings – a research finding that may help close the gender pay gap
~ COP26: a global methane pledge is great – but only if it doesn't distract us from CO₂ cuts
~ The COVID-19 pandemic increased eating disorders among young people – but the signs aren't what parents might expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter