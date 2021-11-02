Tolerance.ca
COP26: what would the world be like at 3°C of warming and how would it be different from 1.5°C?

By Nigel Arnell, Professor of Climate Change Science, Director of the Walker Institute, University of Reading
In the Paris Agreement, countries committed to seek to limit the increase in temperature to 1.5℃ above pre-industrial levels. However, even if countries fulfilled their current pledges to reduce emissions, we would still see an increase of around 2.7℃. No wonder that nearly two thirds of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) authors who responded to a new survey conducted by the journal Nature expect the increase to be 3℃ or more.

So how different would the impacts of climate change be at 3℃…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


