Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does the government’s plan to allow 'consensual' conversion therapy undermine its proposed ban?

By Adam Jowett, Associate Head, School of Psychological, Social & Behavioural Sciences, Coventry University
The UK government has announced proposals to ban so-called “conversion therapy” – attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity under the guise of support. It has opened a short public consultation asking for views on its plan.

But the proposals contain an exemption that is worth noting. Conversion therapy will still be allowed in cases involving “consenting” adults. This is a thorny issue that warrants consideration. Could an exemption…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


