Human Rights Observatory

How a money transfer system really helped Kenya's poor – now it must be careful not to leave them behind

By Neil McBride, Reader in IT Management, De Montfort University
Samuel Liyala, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology
It started as a development project in Kenya designed to help poor rural entrepreneurs without bank accounts. Now M-Pesa, a phone-based money transfer service, has millions of users across the country.

So far in 2021, those customers have used M-Pesa (M is for mobile, and pesa is Swahili for money) to move over 580 billion Kenyan shillings


© The Conversation -


