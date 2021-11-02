Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa needs to speed up research excellence: here's how

By Francisca Mutapi, Professor in Global Health Infection and Immunity. and co-Director of the Global Health Academy, University of Edinburgh
The creation of a Research Excellence Barometer for Africa would contribute to retaining talent and expertise and ensure that Africans benefited from their own research efforts.


© The Conversation -


